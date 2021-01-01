 DMPS front page image
Update no. 51
  6 September 2021

Latest additions include:

New image and text of versatile ABB 5536 CEE 7/6 plug [no. 8] (view)
Hager Engineering Klik 3 ceiling lamp socket and plug [nos 31-34] (view)
The first version of the museum website appeared Dec. 2009.
Click here for a few words about the 'evolution' of the website.
